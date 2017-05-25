With buyout nearing, Brocade misses in Q2 earnings

As it awaits last steps in its buyout by Broadcom (AVGO +0.5%), Brocade Communications (BRCD +0.1%) posted a miss in its Q2 earnings where revenues dipped sequentially and profits were down (no thanks to extra expenses from the Ruckus Wireless acquisition).

EPS fell 52% Y/Y and 37% sequentially on a non-GAAP basis. Gross margin fell 2.9 points to 65.3%.

Operating margin (non-GAAP), meanwhile, fell 11.3 points Y/Y and 4.4 points sequentially, to 11.1%.

Product revenues rose 6.3% to $445.1M; Service revenues were up 2.7% to $97.65M.

While IP Networking product revenue rose 32% to $173M (mainly due to Ruckus), SAN product revenue fell 5% to $282M, with lower director (down 6%) and embedded switch sales (down 12%). Brocade pointed in part to customer uncertainty around the Broadcom acquisition.

With the end of the acquisition pending, there's no guidance or conference call to discuss the results.

After hours: BRCD -0.2%.