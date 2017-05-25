Moonves racking millions in CBS career closeout

The deal that locked up Chairman/CEO Les Moonves with CBS through mid-2021 also sets him up for a lucrative path to retirement: stock and cash of $90M total, on top of the $40M annual compensation he receives.

The agreement includes up to 547,000 shares of the company, currently worth $35M, along with $55M cash tied to performance targets. And then it allows for five more years as a senior adviser at $5M annually along with another $15M share grant.

Generous even by media standards, it also has provisions for him to set up a production company with up to $4M for overhead and $1.5M to develop content.