Noble Group downgraded by Fitch for second time in a week

Commodities trader Noble Group (OTCPK:NOBGF, OTCPK:NOBGY) suffers yet another blow as Fitch Ratings cuts its debt rating for the second time in slightly more than a week.

Fitch says its three-notch downgrade to B- from BB-, reflects concerns about Noble’s ability to address ~$2B of debt set to mature over the next 12 months.

Fitch's B- rating is six steps below investment grade, while both S&P’s rating at CCC+ and Moody’s at Caa1 are seven steps below; earlier this week, S&P Global Ratings similarly downgraded the company.