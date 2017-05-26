Utilities are hot again, but may reflect lower expectations for U.S. economy

Even as the stock market grinds higher, shares of utilities companies (XLU +0.8% ) have been leading the S&P 500 of late, climbing 3.2% over the past week vs. a 1% gain for the S&P.

The sector underperformed early in the year, but it is now up 9.9% YTD compared to the broader index’s 7.9% gain.

It’s not necessarily good news, as some analysts say the gains in part reflect scaled-back expectations for U.S. economic growth.

But others say the recent gains in utilities could be fleeting; “Overall, the economy’s momentum is firm, and the hype around the latest Washington news will dissipate gradually,” says Alan Gayle, director of asset allocation at RidgeWorth Investments.