Utilities are hot again, but may reflect lower expectations for U.S. economy

Even as the stock market grinds higher, shares of utilities companies (XLU +0.8%) have been leading the S&P 500 of late, climbing 3.2% over the past week vs. a 1% gain for the S&P.
The sector underperformed early in the year, but it is now up 9.9% YTD compared to the broader index’s 7.9% gain.
It’s not necessarily good news, as some analysts say the gains in part reflect scaled-back expectations for U.S. economic growth.
But others say the recent gains in utilities could be fleeting; “Overall, the economy’s momentum is firm, and the hype around the latest Washington news will dissipate gradually,” says Alan Gayle, director of asset allocation at RidgeWorth Investments.
In yesterday’s trade, the biggest utility stocks all rose: PCG +1.6%, NEE +1.1%, EIX +0.9%, AEP +0.8%, D +0.8%, PPL +0.8%, SRE +0.7%, EXC +0.6%, DUK +0.5%, SO +0.2%.