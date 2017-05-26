Nintendo Switch adds Monster Hunter XX; shares hit eight-year high

Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOF, OTCPK:NTDOY) shares rally more than 5% in Tokyo trading, hitting their highest levels since October 2008, after game maker Capcom said a popular game would be coming to the Nintendo Switch.

Capcom, the game studio behind major titles including the "Street Fighter" and "Resident Evil" franchises, announces the release of "Monster Hunter XX," on Switch, giving investors hope that sales of the console could get a boost.

"Monster Hunter" is not well known in western markets, but analysts say it is credited with helping sales of Nintendo's handheld 3DS console.