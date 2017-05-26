Trump reportedly blasts "very bad" German carmakers over U.S. sales

“The Germans are bad, very bad,” Pres. Trump reportedly told EU officials in a closed-door meeting, referring to German carmakers for selling too many vehicles in the U.S. and contributing to a lopsided German trade surplus that he believes hurts the U.S. economy.

Trump vowed to block German car exports to the U.S., according to reports from German news magazine Der Spiegel.

Trump has repeatedly criticized Germany’s high trade surplus with the U.S., and has threatened a 35% import duty for foreign-built cars sold in the U.S.

Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF, OTCPK:VLKAY), Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF, OTCPK:DDAIY) and BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) shares are down slightly in Frankfurt trading.