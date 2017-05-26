Trump wraps up foreign trip at G-7 summit; Kushner under FBI scrutiny

Pres. Trump nears the end of his foreign trip with a two-day Group 7 summit in Sicily, where he will be expected to reassure his counterparts that he is a reliable statesman and not an unpredictable populist.

Yesterday, Trump promised NATO leaders that the U.S. would “never forsake" them but also reminded them of their duty to pay a fair share of the costs of defense.

Back in the U.S., Trump son-in-law and close adviser Jared Kushner reportedly in under scrutiny by the FBI in the Russia investigation, and a federal appeals court in Richmond, Va., refused to reinstate Trump’s revised travel ban, saying it discriminated on the basis of religion.