Bullard says U.S. inflation "worrisome," markets wrong on Fed rate path

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard says the path of inflation in the U.S. is "worrisome... not as severe as the 1990s Japanese experience, but it is worrisome."

Bullard cites the current level of U.S. prices, noting the gap between where they stand currently and where he says they should be if the Fed had been able to deliver on its 2% inflation target in recent years.

On the Fed's rate hike plans, Bullard reiterates his long-held view that the Fed is seeking to raise rates too quickly and by too much, adding that the financial markets' view of the upcoming rate hike trajectory is out of lockstep with the Fed.

Bullard is not a current FOMC voting member.

