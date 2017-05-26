Crude oil stabilizes after yesterday's plunge; global markets steady

Crude oil prices edge higher, recovering a little of yesterday's big losses triggered by disappointment that OPEC did not take more aggressive measures to cut production; WTI +0.4% at $49.12/bbl, Brent +0.5% at $51.74/bbl.

Global markets are steady, with U.S. stock futures pointing to a slightly lower open after tallying a sixth straight gain yesterday despite a dismal showing in the energy sector, which tumbled along with crude oil prices; European and Asian markets are mostly lower.

Some of the sharpest moves are in currencies, where Britain's pound is ~0.5% lower and looks set to close out its steepest one-week decline since early April.

