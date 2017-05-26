Big Lots positive post Q1 results

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) reports comparable-store sales fell 0.9% in Q1, missed the Company's guidance of flat to an increase of 2%.

Gross margin rate improved 100 bps to 40.4%.

Adjusted SG&A expense rate down 10 bps to 32.1%.

Adjusted operating margin rate rose 120 bps to 6.1%.

Inventory +3.6% Y/Y to $836.12M.

Q2 Guidance: Comparable-store sales: increase in the low single digit range; Adjusted EPS: $0.58 to $0.63 (+12% to +21%).

FY2017 Guidance: Total sales: flat to up slightly Y/Y; Comparable-store sales: +1% to +2%; Adjusted EPS: $4.05 to $4.20 (+11% to +15%); Cash flow: ~$180M to $190M.