Piper assumes coverage of Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) at Overweight.

Price target of $22 implies 23% upside .

Seeking Alpha PRO analyst Thomas Lott recently published his thesis on VNOM. Key points:

There are only 2 other publicly traded royalty trusts in the market, Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) and Prairie Sky; each trade at FCF multiples 35% higher than VNOM's.

Distributions should ramp up into the summer.

Lott has a $23-28 price target on VNOM, implying 31-60% upside .

Lott's thesis on VNOM is available to PRO members here »