500.com Limited to acquire the Multi Group Ltd.

500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI) entered into a share purchase agreement, pursuant to which it has conditionally agreed to purchase approximately 93.0% of the outstanding shares of The Multi Group Ltd. for a total consideration of approximately $56M in cash.

Multi Group operating under a Curacao eGaming license, has a strong and balanced customer portfolio that has created a solid foundation for its expansion across Europe.

Multi Group was recently granted remote gambling licenses from Malta, remote operating licenses from the UK and a remote bookmaker's license from Ireland, which will further strengthen its market position and ability to rapidly expand into new geographic regions.

Press Release