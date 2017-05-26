Soupman hires Michael Wyse as interim CFO and Chief Restructuring Officer

Soupman (OTCQB:SOUP) hired Michael Wyse as its Chief Restructuring Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

Mike is the Managing Partner of Wyse Advisors LLC, with more than 19 years of experience advising companies and other constituents through stressed, distressed and turnaround situations.

"The Company has immediately filled the functions of the CFO position to manage our business and lead the efforts to explore all strategic funding alternatives. I am confident in Mike to spearhead this process," said Jamieson Karson, CEO.

Press Release