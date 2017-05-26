Webush sees 20% upside for Norwegian Cruise Line

Wedbush lifts Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NASDAQ:NCLH) to an Outperform rating after having the stock lined up at Neutral.

"At its essence, this is an industry-specific fundamental call with a company-specific valuation opportunity. NCLH shares saw a post-earnings correction, and we believe that as European trends normalize and the handwringing surrounding the Chinese (Norwegian Joy) launch subsides, shares will resume their upward move," writes analyst James Hardiman.

The investment firm assigns a price target of $61 to the cruise line operator to rep 20% upside potential.