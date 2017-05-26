Fiesta Restaurant Group plays defense

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) defends itself against what it calls the misrepresentations made by JCP Investment Management in an investor presentation.

The company says JCP made "baseless" allegations against its board and points to the misuse of performance comparisons.

"In an apparent attempt to mislead shareholders about Fiesta’s strong historic performance through 2015, JCP artificially manufactured a peer group of only four 'Most Similar Competitors,' arbitrarily disregarding nine peer companies of Fiesta," notes the Fiesta letter to shareholders.

Fiesta also calls the JCP proposal for the restaurant operator an "11th hour cookie-cutter plan."

Source: Press Release

Previously: JCP takes a bite at Fiesta Restaurant Group (May 24)