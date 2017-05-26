500.com to acquire online lottery company The Multi Group

Online sports lottery company 500.com (NYSE:WBAI) announces the acquisition of lottery company The Multi Group Ltd., which has a stake in the European market and a proprietary technology platform. China-based 500.com will pay EUR49.8M (US$56M) in cash for 93% of the outstanding Multi shares.

Multi Group allows players to bet on 11 large lotteries from around the world. The company’s proprietary technology platform provides risk control and can handle large betting volumes. The Malta-based company has a deep presence in the Nordic countries and remote gambling licenses in the UK.

Multi Group revenues grew from EUR4.0M (US$4.5M) to EUR10M (US$11.2M) between 2015 and 2016. Net profits raised from EUR1.2M (US$1.4M) to EUR5.4M (US$6.1M) in that same period.