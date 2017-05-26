GEO Group wins 10-year contracts for nearly 3.6K existing beds

As talked about yesterday, The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) has been awarded two ten-year contracts by the Federal BOP for continued housing of criminal aliens at the company-owned 1.8K-bed Big Spring Facility and the company-owned 1,732-bed Flight Line Facility - combined these are known as the Big Spring Correctional Center in Texas.

The contracts are expected to generate about $664M in revenue over their full terms - inline with assumption in the company's most recent financial guidance.

