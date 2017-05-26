Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) initiated with Buy rating and $18 (29% upside) price target by H.C. Wainwright. Analyst cites "solid base business" with Fanapt and Hetlioz and "substantial upside" with pipeline.

BioDelivery Sciences (NASDAQ:BDSI) initiated with a Buy rating and $4 (82% upside) price target by H.C. Wainwright. Analyst cites "revitalized organization" with a "differentiated growth driver."

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) initiated with Outperform rating and $15 (101% upside) price target by Cowen and Company. Analyst cites compelling Phase 2 data for IMMU-132 for triple negative breast cancer that should make it the standard of care.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) initiated with Buy rating and $71 (13% upside) price target by C.L. King.