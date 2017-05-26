Caution from analysts follows dazzling Ulta Salon numbers

Ulta Salon (NASDAQ:ULTA) dazzles again with its quarterly numbers (comparable sales +14%, e-commerce +71%), but the run-up in share price has some analysts exuding caution.

Buckingham Research downgrades Ulta Salon (ULTA) to a Neutral rating after having the retailer locked in at Buy.

The analyst team indicates in a tweet that the move to the sidelines is tied to a balanced risk/reward profile on Ulta and its view that EPS upside is largely priced in.

Deutsche Bank is also conservative on Ulta, boosting its price target to $300 while sticking with a Neutral rating.

