Taiwan Semiconductor announces new mobile chip production

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) will move its 7nm process technology to volume production in 2018 while an improved extreme ultraviolet version will go into production the following year, according to DigiTimes. Risk production of 5nm node tech will also begin in 2019.

Taiwan Semiconductor manufactures technology for mobile devices, high-performance computing, automotive, and the Internet of Things or IoT. The company is currently producing the 10nm tech for Apple’s forthcoming iPhone models. The 7nm tech will go towards mobile, computing, and automotive uses while the 5nm will target mobile and computing.

The company forecasts global smartphone shipments this year will rise to 1.5B units (+6% Y/Y) with China shipments alone increasing 10% to 852M units.