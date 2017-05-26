AstraZeneca initiates nationwide voluntary recall of one lot of BRILINTA 90mg sample bottles due to report of another medicine in that lot

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) announces that the Company is notifying physicians and consumers that it is voluntarily recalling one lot of professional (physician) sample bottles containing eight tablets of BRILINTA (ticagrelor) 90mg tablets as a precautionary measure.

This voluntary recall follows a report that a sample bottle containing BRILINTA 90mg also contained another medicine called ZURAMPIC (lesinurad) 200mg tablets.

This precautionary measure is limited to one lot (BRILINTA lot #JB5047) of professional sample bottles of BRILINTA 90mg. Other forms and dosage strengths of BRILINTA, including medicine obtained via US retail or mail order pharmacies, are not affected by this voluntary recall.