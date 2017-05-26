AstraZeneca announces extensive lineup of abstracts at ASCO

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) says its progress in building its oncology franchise will be on full display at the upcoming ASCO conference with 100 company-sponsored/supported abstracts. It adds that approvals of three new medicines to treat ovarian, lung and bladder cancer in under three years underscores its previously announced commitment to launch six new cancer meds by 2020.

Key data presentations: Phase 3 OlympiAD trial of Lynparza (olaparib) versus chemo in BRCA-mutated metastatic breast cancer (Abstract #LBA4).

Phase 3 SOLO-2 data on relationship of health-related quality-of-life and related outcomes with Lynparza maintenance following chemo in BRCA-mutated platinum-sensitive relapsed serous ovarian cancer (#5507).

Phase 2 Study 19 data on overall survival and progression-free survival for Lynparza and cediranib combo vs. Lynparza alone in recurrent platinum-sensitive ovarian cancer (#5535).

Data from AURA3 for Tagrisso (osimertinib) in lung cancer and CNS metastases (#9005).

Further insights on ability of Tagrisso to cross the blood-brain barrier through updated data from BLOOM study in EGFR+ NSCLC and leptomeningeal disease (#2020).

New data on durvalumab in metastatic urothelial carcinoma (#4525) and durvalumab monotherapy (Study 1108) in late-stage NSCLC (#9085).