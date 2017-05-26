Major global push for Taco Bell

Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) plans to add over 100 new Taco Bell stores in Canada, Brazil, India and China over the next five years as part of a broad goal to have 9K stores in operation by 2022.

"We're really focusing in on four big countries," notes Taco Bell International's Melissa Lora.

Taco Bell is also dabbling in new areas such as Finland, Peru, Romania and Sri Lanka.

Expect to hear more from Yum on the Taco Bell expansion with the company due to appear at the Bernstein 33rd Annual Strategic Decisions Conference and RBC Capital Markets Consumer and Retail Conference next week.