Kinder Morgan says Trans Mountain project contingent on Canada IPO

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) makes a final investment decision on its Trans Mountain expansion project, contingent on a successful IPO of its Canadian division.

KMI acknowledges the heightened political risks around the project: "While the political climate was not ideal, the process proceeded at this time because the Trans Mountain Expansion Project financing contingency period, as specified in shipper agreements, concludes at the end of May."

Official recount results from the May 9 British Columbia election confirmed that the pro-Trans Mountain ruling Liberal Party can form a government only by forming a coalition with the Greens, who have opposed the project.

KMI has priced its offering of 102.9M common shares at C$17 for C$1.75B in total gross proceeds.