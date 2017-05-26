Newell Brands unloads winter sports businesses

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) signs a deal to sell its winter sports businesses to Kohlberg & Company for ~$240M.

The deal will includes the unloading of the cVölkl, K2, Marker, Dalbello, Madshus, Line, Full Tilt, Atlas, Tubbs, Ride and BCA brands.

The company says the sale of the businesses is part of Newell Brands’ ongoing strategy to accelerate growth by simplifying and strengthening its portfolio.

Net sales for the divested business were approximately $330M during 2016 and annual adjusted EBITDA for the divested business is approximately $25M.

The transaction is expected to close late in Q2 or early in Q3.

NWL -0.75% premarket to $52.88

Source: Press Release