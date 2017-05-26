Clean Energy wins LA Metro contract to fuel transit bus fleet

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) +4.6% premarket on news it was awarded a renewable natural gas contract to fuel the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority's fleet of transit buses.

CLNE says it will provide L.A. Metro with its Redeem brand of RNG, the first renewable and commercially available vehicle fuel made entirely from 100% organic waste.

The contract starts with a one-year pilot to provide Redeem to one of Metro’s 11 compressed natural gas stations, which CLNE operates and maintains (every station provides fuel for ~200 CNG buses), with an option to supply the entire fleet of 2,200 natural gas buses for four more years.