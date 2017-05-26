New revolving credit facility for Kforce

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) announces that it completed a new $300M revolving credit facility with a syndicate led by Wells Fargo Bank.

The new credit facility replaces an existing $170M asset-based revolving credit facility.

"The increase in the size of the facility provides us with much greater agility and flexibility in accessing capital to make necessary and prudent investments in profitably growing our business and generating long-term shareholder value," says CFO David Kelly.

The new credit facility is set to expire in 2022.

KFRC +1.27% premarekt to $18.83.

Source: Press Release