Cannabis Science completes registration for U.S. Federal contracts

Cannabis Sciences (OTCPK:CBIS) announces that it is now eligible to win contracts from the U.S. Government on the basis of receiving a Commercial and Government Entity (CAGE) Code from an office of the Department of Defense. The company says it is now registered in Fed's System for Award Management (SAM) under three classification codes: R&D in Biotechnology, Medical Laboratories and Emergency and Other Relief Services.

It adds that it will explore funding opportunities with federal institutions including NIH and its department the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA).