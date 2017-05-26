Best Buy +43% YTD, here's who called it

Morgan Stanley is still cautious on Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) after missing out on the recent rally.

The firm adjusts its price target to $60, but thinks the expectation implied in Best Buy's share price of the retailer hitting EPS of $5 in 2018 is a reach.

While Morgan Stanley missed out on the Best Buy +40% YTD run, SA contributor Taylor Dart recommended the stock back in December for technical reasons.

Shares of Best Buy are down 1.1% in premarket trading after rocketing 21.5% yesterday.

Previously: Best Buy pops after U.S. results shine (May 25)