Cheetah Mobile announces investment in AI company; shares rise 1%

Cheetah Mobile's (NYSE:CMCM) investment in Beijing OrionStar Technology is about $40M for a 29.6% equity interest.

Also China-based, Cheetah Mobile creates popular mobile applications including Battery Doctor and CM Security that attract about 600M daily active users around the world.

Cheetah is entitled to a future warrant to subscribe to a new equity interest in OrionStar with a value of up to $62M and 51.7% equity interest if exercised in full. The warrant becomes available two years after closing the current investment.