Amedica late with filing Q1 financials; shares ease 1% premarket

Amedica (NASDAQ:AMDA) announces that it will be unable to file its 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31 within the five-day extension period afforded by Nasdaq. It says it needs additional time to fully ascertain whether there is an impairment of certain long-term assets related to its audit of 2016 results which has delayed the filing of its 10-K. It plans to file its quarterly report after the annual report.

Nasdaq has formally notified the company that it is no longer compliant with its listing rule on filings.