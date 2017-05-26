Amedica late with filing Q1 financials; shares ease 1% premarket

Amedica (NASDAQ:AMDA) announces that it will be unable to file its 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31 within the five-day extension period afforded by Nasdaq. It says it needs additional time to fully ascertain whether there is an impairment of certain long-term assets related to its audit of 2016 results which has delayed the filing of its 10-K. It plans to file its quarterly report after the annual report.
Nasdaq has formally notified the company that it is no longer compliant with its listing rule on filings.
Shares are off 1% premarket on light volume.