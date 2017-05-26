POTUS talks up Germany vs. Detroit imbalance

German automaker stocks fell after Donald Trump reportedly lamented over the lack of Chevrolets cruising around Germany.

"If you go down Fifth Avenue everyone has a Mercedes Benz in front of his house," POTUS told Bild.

The ~1% drops for Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY), BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) and Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) were enough to influence the auto-heavy German indexes today, according to analysts.

While Trump's threat of a 35% tariff on foreign-built cars has been considered by most a negotiating tactic or bluster, there is a thought that Trump policies could help level the playing field for General Motors (NYSE:GM) and Ford (NYSE:F) over the long haul. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) also sits on the right side of the Trump administration on the issue of jobs by manufacturing out of Fremont.

