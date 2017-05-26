Stocks off to quiet start ahead of holiday weekend

Stocks open with little movement in what likely will be quiet trading ahead of the extended Memorial Day weekend; S&P, Dow and Nasdaq all -0.1% .

Reaction was muted to early U.S. economic data which saw the first revision to Q1 GDP showing 1.2% growth, higher than a previous reading of 0.7%, while durable goods orders fell by a less than expected 0.7%.

Crude oil prices have steadied following yesterday's sharp selloff; with WTI +0.1% at $48.94/bbl and Brent flat at $51.47/bbl.

European markets are mixed, with U.K.'s FTSE +0.4% but Germany's DAX -0.3% and France's CAC -0.2% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei closed -0.6% while China's Shanghai Composite came in at +0.1% .

In U.S. corporate news, Costco and Ulta Beauty start off with strong gains, up 2% and 5.2% respectively, after both companies beat top and bottom line estimates.

U.S. Treasury prices are up slightly in the early going, with the benchmark 10-year yield down 2 bps at 2.24%.

Still ahead: consumer sentiment