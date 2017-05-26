Baidu content chief is latest senior exec to step down

Content chief James Lu is the latest executive departure at Baidu (BIDU +0.3% ), setting a June 1 departure.

He had oversight of the company's music, novel, games and movie entertainment, as well as Baidu Post, Baidu Know, and Baidu Baike, and China's largest advertising network (which made up 60-70% of the company's traffic and revenue).

The company's seen a number of departures from senior leadership. VP Li Mingyuan left in November amid reports of a scandal over transactions and reported ethical violations.

More recently, the head of Baidu's autonomous driving unit, Wang Jing, left to start his own company in March; and VP and chief scientist Andrew Ng left to pursue other artificial intelligence opportunities.

Previously: Bidu -4.2% despite profit beat; CFO changing units (Apr. 27 2017)