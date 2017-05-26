Another round of fee reductions from Vanguard; also some increases

Among those seeing cuts is the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) - down one basis point to 0.08%.

Other dividend funds with reductions: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund Investor Shares (MUTF:VDAIX), Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund Admiral Shares (MUTF:VDADX), Vanguard Dividend Growth Fund (MUTF:VDIGX).

Six actively managed mutual funds are actually seeing an increase in expense ratios - three thanks to incentive fees, and three due to increased expenses: Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares (MUTF:VGHCX), Vanguard Precious Metals and Mining Fund (MUTF:VGPMX), Vanguard Energy Fund Investor Shares (MUTF:VGENX), Vanguard Energy Fund Admiral Shares (MUTF:VGELX), Vanguard Long-Term Investment-Grade Fund Investor Shares (MUTF:VWESX).

