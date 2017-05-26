Blue Diamond Ventures announces strategic partnership

Blue Diamond Ventures (OTCPK:BLDV) announced a strategic partnership with Eltron Research & Development of Boulder Colorado.

Cannabis-Clean, a wholly owned subsidiary of BLDV, will work closely with Eltron R&D to roll out the PAA. "This is an exciting new offering; Peracetic Acid is widely used in Cannabis and other industries," said Josh Alper, CEO of BLDV. "The generator is a Patented Device, the only one of its kind, that makes the PAA product on site, on demand."

BLDV has been named the Representative of Eltron for Israel and Canada and will be facilitating the licensing of the PAA technology in those countries.

"Eltron R&D provides the laboratory space, the chemists and the material scientists that complete the needs of our partners in Israel," says Josh Alper. "I will be back in Israel next week to finalize our first technology sharing agreements." BLDV will be moving their corporate headquarters into the Eltron space in Boulder in July 2017, joining Cannabis-Clean as part of the agreement.

Press Release