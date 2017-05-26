Report: Nexstar may eye bid for Tegna in stations buyout

A dealReporter story notes Nexstar Media Group (NXST +0.3% ) may be looking at a bid for Gannett broadcast spin-off Tegna (TGNA +1.3% ), according to its report of an executive speaking to investors.

Such a deal would be the latest TV station combination discussed since the end of a quiet period tied to the lengthy FCC broadcast incentive spectrum auction.

Nobody's commenting and Nexstar can't contact Tegna until the latter finishes its spinoff of Cars.com on May 31 (or otherwise risk losing tax-free status). With the spin-off, Tegna will leave the S&P 500 and it and Cars.com will head to the MidCap 400 instead.