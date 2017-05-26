Sharp confirms Toshiba bid, forecasts first net profit in years

LCD maker Sharp Corp (OTCPK:SHCAF, OTCPK:SHCAY) confirms for the first time that the company is involved in the bidding process for Toshiba’s (OTCPK:TOSBF, OTCPK:TOSYY) sought-after chip unit. Sharp will partner with parent company Foxconn (OTC:FXCOF, OTC:HNHAF) for the bid but has not disclosed any financial details.

The company forecast a full-year net profit of ¥59B ($530M) up from ¥24.9B last year and beating the consensus estimate of ¥41.9B Sharp hopes to achieve an operating profit of ¥150B by the fiscal year ending in March 2020.

Sharp hasn’t reported in net profit in four years but has undergone restructuring in the wake of Foxconn’s $3.8B acquisition last year. The return to profit will allow Sharp to move forward with more growth investments similar to the recent $1B investment in SoftBank’s Vision Fund.

Sharp shares are up 2.7% .