GameStop bulls circle the wagons

Bullish-leaning GameStop (GME -6.8% ) analysts are sticking with their ratings, despite concerns over the company's core video game business.

Strength with the collectibles business and sizzling Nintento Switch demand helped the retailer top Q1 estimates, but conservative guidance has rattled some investors.

Expecting sequential improvement down the road - Baird (Outperform, $24 PT), Wedbush (Outperform, $25 PT) and Loop Capital (Buy, $28 PT) are all in with reiterated stances.

Source: Bloomberg

