Senate mulling toned-down version of healthcare plan

Senate Republicans are considering a two-step process to replace the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) that would push a potential repeal out to 2020 as they develop a more modest version of the House version that analysts say will roil some insurance markets.

The first step will be to stabilize premium costs in Obamacare's insurance exchanges in 2018 and 2019 with the aim of keeping insurers on board. The Senate plan is projected to continue subsidies for low-income Americans to help them with co-pays and deductibles.

Law makers are also considering using reinsurance as a way of easing the financial burden on insurers covering high-risk people.

A recent poll conducted by Quinnipiac University showed Americans disapprove of the House version by a 57% to 20% margin.

