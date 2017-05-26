Proxy firm backs Buffalo Wild Wings board slate

Proxy firm Glass Lewis issues its recommendation that Buffalo Wild Wings (BWLD -1.1% ) shareholders vote for all nine of the company's director nominees.

Glass Lewis passed on recommending any nominees proposed by Marcato Capital Management, saying the restaurant operators is on the right strategic track with the actions taken over the last 18 months.

Glass Lewis on Marcato: “[T]he board has convincingly argued, based on its own analysis and that of its financial advisors, not to mention comments from one of Marcato's own nominees [Lee Sanders], that Marcato's assumptions underlying its refranchising proposal are flawed, unproven or speculative, establishing a reasonable basis for the board's rejection of this plan.”

