ConocoPhillips to pay New Jersey $39M to settle contamination claim

ConocoPhillips (COP -0.2% ) has reached a $39M settlement with New Jersey over over groundwater contamination, the state Attorney General's office says.

A U.S. District judge in New York approved the settlement with COP, one of 50 oil and chemical companies sued in 2007 over groundwater contamination from the MTBE gasoline additive.

COP transferred some assets and liabilities, including MTBE cases, to Phillips 66 (PSX +0.1% ) as part of the spinoff in 2012.

The settlement would bring the total amount obtained by the state to $157M in the ongoing litigation.