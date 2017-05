Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) is off 4.7% to its session low, just 6% above the 52-week low it hit last week.

That's part of a two-day decline of 6.4% after news that the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States has extended a review into the company's sale of Novatel Wireless to Jade Ocean Global.

The 30-day review period has been extended into an investigation period that could stretch to 45 days, but Inseego believes it will wrap up by July 10.