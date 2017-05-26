Exxon CEO Woods urges Trump to back Paris climate accord

Exxon Mobil (XOM -0.1% ) CEO Darren Woods has written a personal letter to Pres. Trump, urging him to keep the U.S. in the Paris global climate agreement.

XOM already has announced its support for the agreement but Woods, who took over as CEO at the start of the year, is making a last-ditch plea as administration officials argue over the U.S. position.

Woods argues that staying in the accord will mean the U.S. keeps "a seat at the negotiating table to ensure a level playing field” for all energy sources, and can argue for “the most cost-effective greenhouse gas reduction options."

Yesterday, 22 Republican senators sent a letter to Trump calling for the U.S. to pull out of the deal.