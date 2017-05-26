Money flow into generic drug makers a bit uneven after comments from FDA's Gottlieb

Some generic drug firms are up in early trading on the heels of comments by FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, M.D. that he wants to accelerate the review of the agency's backlog of 2,640 marketing applications for generic products as a way to stimulate competition and corral drug price increases.

Selected tickers: (LCI +0.2% )(VRX +0.9% )(MNK +5.4% )(AMPH +11.6% )(ANIP -2.4% )(AKRX)(PRGO -1.1% )(TEVA -0.9% )(TARO +0.1% )(ACRS -0.4% )(APHB +5.2% )(CPHI -1.1% )(COLL -1% )(RDY -0.7% )(EGRX +1.9% )(IPXL -0.3% )(MYL)(INSY -0.5% )(NEOS +1.2% )(TLGT +0.7% )

