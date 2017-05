Gene Munster tells the CNBC Squawk on the Street crew that Tesla (TSLA +1.6% ) will grab market cap from energy companies as it progresses on its misunderstood mission of accelerating the global shift to renewable energy.

The Loup Ventures managing partner expects a bumpy ride for Tesla investors, but thinks the markets will give Elon Musk the leverage to build out at scale.

Munster is best known for calling out the explosive potential on Apple very early when he worked at Piper Jaffray.