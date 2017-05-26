Sina +2.2% as it distributes part of Weibo stake to holders

The board at Sina (SINA +2.2% ) has signed off on the distribution of shares of its unit Weibo (WB -1% ) to shareholders, trimming its stake.

Sina will distribute one Weibo Class A ordinary share to the holder of each 10 Sina ordinary shares, it said; Sina ordinary holders that settle through DTC will get Class A ordinary shares represented by Weibo American Depositary Shares.

That will trim Sina's equity stake to 46% from 49% (and its voting power to about 72%, from a previous 74%).

The move is payable around July 10 to shareholders of record at the close June 7.