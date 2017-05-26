Veeva Systems price target increases following Q1 beats; up 6.8%

Bank of America Merrill Lynch upgrades Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) to Buy from Neutral and pushes the price target from $48 to $70. Analyst Brad Sills cites the 27% billings growth over the prior two quarters in his belief that cloud product Vault will become a multibillion-dollar sales generator.

Sills expects the Commercial segment to grow mid-teens on geographic expansions and utilization of current and launching customer contracts.

Canaccord analyst Richard Davis also raises the price target from $48 to $70 and maintains his Buy rating. Davis writes that Veeva is “firmly in the top decile of companies we track in terms of our confidence in the firm’s execution, hitting numbers, sustaining growth and that increasingly in vogue thing called profitability."

Veeva shares are up 7.2% .

