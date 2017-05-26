Uganda, Tanzania agree on world's longest heated pipeline

Uganda and Tanzania sign an agreement for a proposed $3.5B crude export pipeline project, which is expected to start pumping Ugandan oil to international markets in three years.

The 1,445-km pipeline will be heated so it can keep the highly viscous crude liquid enough to flow.

Total (TOT +0.3% ) has said it is willing to fund the pipeline's construction but has not specified the stake it will own in the project; partners include Cnooc (CEO +0.5% ) and Tullow Oil (OTCPK:TUWLF, OTCPK:TUWOY).

Uganda estimates its overall crude reserves at 6.5B barrels, with 1.4B-1.7B barrels of recoverable reserves.