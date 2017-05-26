TRACON Pharma perks up ahead of ASCO presentations; shares ahead 14%

Thinly traded nano cap TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON +14% ) is up on an 80% surge in volume, although the stock is still mired in a long-term downtrend.

Yesterday after the close, it announced four ASCO poster presentations on its lead candidates TRC105 and TRC102.

TRC102 (methyloxyamine HCl): Phase 1 data (with temozolomide) in solid tumors and lymphomas (Abstract #2518)

TRC105 (carotuximab): Phase 1 data (with bevacizumab) in brain cancer (#2023); biomarker modulation (in combo with anti-VEGF therapy) (#11546); Phase 3 data (with pazopanib) in angiosarcoma (#TPS11081).

TRC105 is an antibody that binds to a protein called endoglin which is overexpressed on proliferating endothelial cells that play an essential role in angiogenesis (formation of new blood vessels).

TRC102 is a small molecule inhibitor of the DNA base excision pathway, which causes resistance to certain chemo agents.